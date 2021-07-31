BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,887,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BOXS stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,979. BoxScore Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile
