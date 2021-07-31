BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,887,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOXS stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,979. BoxScore Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.