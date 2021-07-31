Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $87.00 at Truist

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target upped by Truist from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

