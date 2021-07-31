Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$253.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$253.08.

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$244.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$224.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 113.50. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$248.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9051146 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

