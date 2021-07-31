Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAK stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46. Braskem has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.09.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

