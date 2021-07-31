Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Braveheart Resources stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,000. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.