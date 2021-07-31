Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $679,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.76 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.87.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

