Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $4.57 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,126 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.