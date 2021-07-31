Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.10%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
