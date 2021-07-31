Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.