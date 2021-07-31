Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.94%.

BWB stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $456.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

