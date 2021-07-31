Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) vs. Humana (NYSE:HUM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Health Group and Humana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Humana $77.16 billion 0.71 $3.37 billion $18.75 22.71

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bright Health Group and Humana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Humana 0 5 9 0 2.64

Bright Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 77.93%. Humana has a consensus target price of $478.23, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Humana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Humana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Humana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Humana 4.72% 19.08% 7.42%

Summary

Humana beats Bright Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health benefits; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups, as well as military services, such as TRICARE T2017 East Region contract. Further, it offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, predictive modeling and informatics services, and clinical care services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 17 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 5 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

