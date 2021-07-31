BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.