Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

