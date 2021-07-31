Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,053,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

