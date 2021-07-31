Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Broadwind reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWEN. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $89,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,586.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,912 shares of company stock worth $230,687. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWEN stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.80. 86,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.33. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

