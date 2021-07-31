Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $6,454,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $443,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

