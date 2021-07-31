Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $124.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

