Brokerages Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to Announce $1.74 EPS

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. CAI International reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAI shares. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAI International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CAI International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CAI International by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. CAI International has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.