Brokerages Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to Announce $1.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. CAI International reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAI shares. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAI International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CAI International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CAI International by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. CAI International has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.