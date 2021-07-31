Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Dril-Quip by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dril-Quip by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

