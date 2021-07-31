Brokerages Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Identiv posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Identiv by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 171,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,824. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $357.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

