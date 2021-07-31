Brokerages Anticipate Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report sales of $8.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Mesoblast reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $40.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%.

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MESO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,534. The company has a market cap of $908.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $21.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.