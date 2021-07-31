Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to announce $66.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.73 million and the highest is $67.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $268.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PING. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE:PING traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 480,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 751.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth about $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1,064.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 288,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

