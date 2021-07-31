Brokerages Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.