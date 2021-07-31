Brokerages Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

VERI stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $675.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.