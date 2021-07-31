Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 627,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.