Brokerages Expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

CMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $571.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chimerix by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

