Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $8.95. 102,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $922.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.