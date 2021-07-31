Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post sales of $12.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.79 million to $13.07 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

HRZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $336.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

