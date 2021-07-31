Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $40.69

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

