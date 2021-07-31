Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target at $10.42

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,056. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centerra Gold stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

