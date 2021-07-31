Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $71.00

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.48. 258,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,708. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.