Brokerages Set Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target at $44.17

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.95.

IFSPF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.71 price target (down previously from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.13. 20,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,217. Interfor has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

