Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price at $72.39

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

