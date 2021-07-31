Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Target Price at $65.85

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.40. 1,702,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,904. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.