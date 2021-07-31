Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $76.17

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

O traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. 5,510,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

