Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $64.43

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,044,865. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter.

SGH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 334,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.