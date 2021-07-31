Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT at $32.25

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SHC opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sotera Health by 55.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 209,199 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 933.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

