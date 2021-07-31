Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $197.00

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $191.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.69.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Middleby will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

