Brokerages Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Target Price at $9.16

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.16.
VLPNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
OTCMKTS VLPNY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.83. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
