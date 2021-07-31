Brokerages Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Target Price at $9.16

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.16.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS VLPNY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.83. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.