Brokerages Set W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Target Price at $67.80

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 236,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,349. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.09.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,589,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 342,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

