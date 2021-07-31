Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $119.58

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $132.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.