Brokers Issue Forecasts for Garmin Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Garmin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $157.20 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Garmin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

