Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stryker Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

NYSE SYK opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.14. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

