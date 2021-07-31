Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS opened at $191.36 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

