Brokers Offer Predictions for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.34 million.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

