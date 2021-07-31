Brokers Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.57. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 42.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after acquiring an additional 145,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.