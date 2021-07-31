Brokers Set Expectations for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after buying an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

