Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

