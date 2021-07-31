Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

BC stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

