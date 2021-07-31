Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Head to Head Contrast

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bumble alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bumble and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Twitter 1 15 16 0 2.47

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $74.79, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A N/A N/A Twitter 8.64% 4.80% 2.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Twitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A Twitter $3.72 billion 14.98 -$1.14 billion ($1.32) -52.84

Bumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter.

Summary

Twitter beats Bumble on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers MoPub, a mobile-focused advertising exchange that combines ad serving, ad network mediation, and a real-time bidding exchange into one monetization platform; Twitter Audience platform, an advertising offering that enables advertisers to extend advertising campaigns; Developer and Enterprise solutions, a software-as-a-service platform that enables developers to build products on Twitter; and paid enterprise access for its public data streams. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.