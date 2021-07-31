Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $29.15 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

